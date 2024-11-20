Ofsted report commends Marston Vale Middle School for its “rapid improvement”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marston Vale Middle School, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, was praised in a highly positive Ofsted report, following an inspection on 8 and 9 October 2024.

The academy achieved a “Good” rating in every area of the Ofsted report, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

In only two years, the school has progress from its previous ‘Requires Improvement’ rating to “Good” in all key areas, a testament to the leadership of the schools headteacher, Jeremy Heath, supported by his Marston Vale team and the Trust.

Jeremy Heath, Headteacher at Marston Vale Middle School, said: “We are thrilled to at this brilliant Ofsted report. I am especially proud that our core values of ‘ready, respectful, responsible’ shone through, indicative of their significance in our school ethos.”

Staff and students at Marston Vale Middle School

“It reflects the dedication and commitment of our brilliant staff, who work tirelessly to create a warm and nurturing environment where every child feels motivated. I am incredibly proud!”

The report highlighted numerous strengths of the school.

The school was praised for creating a “warm and caring school where pupils feel happy and safe”. This environment has encouraged pupils to engage with the school’s “extensive programme of clubs”. Inspectors stated that: “Head pupils, house captain, subject ambassadors and peer mentors” are “valued roles” pupils “eagerly take on” to “ensure their voice is heard” whilst “developing their confidence and leadership skills”.

Inspectors recognised the school’s inclusive environment, noting that it “welcomes and accepts others, whatever their background”. This praise continued as inspectors emphasised the school’s “ambitious” curriculum, which caters to “all pupils, including pupils with SEND”. Its “focus on specific aspects of learning” helps pupils to learn well across every subject.” Staff make “personalised plans for pupils with SEND to help remove barriers to learning” which in turn allows ‘those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), [to] talk confidently and enthusiastically about what they have learned’.

The recognition of the school’s inclusive curriculum continues as it encourages a “love of reading” among pupils. Inspectors observed that “high quality texts develop pupils’ knowledge about different cultures and backgrounds and widen their vocabulary.”

In addition, inspectors highlighted Marston Vale’s growth, noting that the school has “brought about rapid improvement since the last Ofsted inspection”. These achievements have been made ‘while being mindful of staff’s workload and well-being’. The school has continued to demonstrate their commitment to investing in their staff, who “feel valued through the opportunities that are available to them to develop professionally. They are positive about working in the school”.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Chiltern Learning Trust, applauded the report: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Marston Vale Middle School and across the Trust for this brilliant report.

“The school’s journey and remarkable transformation reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils, who have received well-deserved recognition.”

The full report can be found here: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/145861

For more information on Marston Vale Middle School, visit https://www.marstonvalemiddle.co.uk/