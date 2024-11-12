Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oakley Primary Academy is celebrating a highly positive Ofsted report, following an inspection on October 1 and 2.

The school received commendable feedback in all five key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The report reflects the school's continued commitment to excellence, with behaviour and attitudes rated as 'Outstanding' and all other areas rated as 'Good'. This inspection was conducted under Ofsted's revised framework, which no longer includes single-word overall judgements. However, this change does not diminish the overwhelmingly positive findings of the report.

Located in the village of Oakley, the academy is part of Meridian Trust and caters to approximately 225 pupils aged between four and 11 years old.

Headteacher, Callum Brown, with pupils from Oakley Primary Academy celebrating a glowing Ofsted report.

Ofsted inspectors praised the school's highly supportive environment, noting that "pupils feel safe and valued" and that "the school's core values of being ready, responsible, and respectful are well-embedded in the culture". They highlighted the exemplary behaviour of pupils, who demonstrate high levels of respect and kindness towards each other.

The report highlights the school's commitment to fostering a love of reading from an early age, noting that "Pupils develop a love of reading right from early years." It mentions that pupils regularly visit the reading corners in each classroom and the well-stocked library, where they "talk enthusiastically about what they read." Older pupils are well supported in tackling challenging texts, which helps them successfully develop more complex vocabulary and comprehension skills.

Inspectors were particularly impressed by the school's curriculum, describing it as "broad and well-structured" and noting that it "helps pupils build rich knowledge over time." They also praised the school's efforts to broaden pupils' horizons, mentioning experiences such as "learning about the Windrush experience through first-hand accounts," "meeting their local Member of Parliament to learn about democracy," and opportunities for social understanding through community engagement.

The report also highlights the school's commitment to staff development, stating, "Leaders ensure that staff are properly trained" and "Staff get the training they need to teach each subject well." It also notes strong parent engagement, stating "Almost all parents said they would recommend the school to others."

Additionally, inspectors acknowledged the support provided for pupils' mental health through interactions with Nova, the school dog, noting that these moments help create a nurturing environment.

Callum Brown, headteacher of Oakley Primary Academy, said: "We are very pleased with this report, as it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire school community. The 'Outstanding' recognition for behaviour and attitudes at Oakley is a wonderful highlight, but we are equally proud of the positive feedback across all areas. Our heartfelt thanks go to our staff, pupils, and parents for their commitment to creating an environment where everyone can thrive."

Lesley Birch, deputy CEO of Meridian Trust, said: "I am so proud of the positive feedback from Ofsted. It’s a testament to the incredible teamwork and commitment within the Oakley Primary Academy community. Congratulations to everyone involved."

As the school builds on these positive findings within the supportive framework of Meridian Trust, it remains committed to providing an inclusive and high-quality educational experience, that empowers every pupil to succeed.