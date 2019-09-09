New vice principal for Bedfordshire College Group

The Bedfordshire College Group has named its new vice principal.

Karen Campbell, will be responsible for apprenticeships, land-based learning, construction and STEM (science technology engineering and maths).

This follows Karen’s experience as director of social studies at the group since 2018.

Karen has worked at Bedford College for more than 10 years having started as additional learning support manager and then head of care childcare and counselling.

She then went on to oversee health and social care, child care, counselling, teacher training and access to HE, Prince’s Trust, learning centres, pre-employment training and was lead for adult education.

She joins Emma Lowe and Georgina Ager as the three vice principal’s of the group.

Retiring as vice principal this year is Mike Johnston, longstanding and respected leader of Shuttleworth College which merged with Bedford College in 2009 and is now one of the most successful land-based learning establishments in the country supporting the farming, rural and outdoor activity sectors.

The Bedford College Group was formed in August 2017 as a result of the merger of Bedford College, including Shuttleworth College and The Bedford Sixth Form, with Tresham College and its sites at Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby.

The Group CEO is Ian Pryce CBE long-serving principal of Bedford College.