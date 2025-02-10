New school for children with special needs in Kempston welcomes its first pupils

Catherine Assink, trust CEO outside the New Rivertree Free School

Rivertree Free School opened its doors today (Monday), marking the beginning of an exciting new journey for its first 60 pupils.

The air was filled with anticipation and excitement as pupils, accompanied by their parents, arrived for the first day of what promises to be a transformative educational experience.

Rivertree – the second biggest school in the country for SEND pupils – has been eagerly preparing for this moment for months. The school’s motto – dream, discover, develop – is a guiding principle which will shape the experience of every pupil as they embark on their learning journey.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first cohort of pupils today,” said Catherine Assink, CEO of BILTT, which oversees the school in Hillgrounds Road. “This is a monumental moment not only for Rivertree, but for the entire community. We believe that education is about more than just academic growth. It’s about nurturing each child’s potential, instilling confidence, and helping them to discover their passions. Seeing the faces of parents and their children as they entered the school was something truly special.”

All pupils were given Bears to mark the start of their Rivertree Journey.

Rivertree has taken a unique approach to its learning environment, with each of its classrooms named after a river. From the serene Thames to the dynamic Amazon, the classroom names reflect the diverse and ever-flowing journey of learning.

“We wanted to convey the idea that learning, like rivers, is always moving, always evolving,” explained Catherine. “Rivers shape the land and nurture the ecosystems around them, and we see education in the same way. Our classrooms are spaces where children can be shaped, nurtured, and empowered to grow. We want them to be curious like a river, explore new ideas, and flow confidently toward their future.”

Each classroom at Rivertree emphasises individual growth, the school’s curriculum encourages pupils to be both explorers and creators of their own learning paths. Teachers and staff are dedicated to providing a supportive environment where every child can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Parents shared their pride and hope for their children’s educational journey, with many expressing their confidence in Rivertree’s commitment to nurturing not just academic success, but also a love for learning. On parent said: “I feel like my child now has a place where they can truly belong, the staff just get him.”

Left: Catherine Assink, CEO of Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust Right: Clare Breare, Headteacher of Rivertree Free School

Clare Breare, headteacher, said: “We want to create a space where every child feels valued and supported. Our goal is to inspire pupils to dream big, discover new possibilities, and develop the skills they need to succeed in the world. We are excited to see how this vision comes to life as we move forward.”

Rivertree will welcome its next 60 pupils in September and will reach maximum capacity in 2026 with 200 pupils. Its opening had been delayed due to building work.