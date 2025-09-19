New Principal welcomed at Sharnbrook Academy

A new chapter has begun at Sharnbrook Academy this September, as the school welcomes Carly Waterman as its newly appointed Principal.

A former English and Drama teacher, Carly joins from the Ambition Institute, where she worked as Director of Early Career Teachers. She was also previously Headteacher at Lodge Park Academy, in Corby, Northamptonshire, for three years.

Carly Waterman said: “It is an honour to be joining Sharnbrook Academy as Principal. From my first visit, I have been struck by the warmth of the school community and the dedication shown by pupils, staff and families alike. The students’ kindness, curiosity and drive to succeed are inspiring, and I am looking forward to working in partnership with colleagues and the wider Trust to ensure every young person here can thrive and achieve their ambitions.”

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Carly to Sharnbrook Academy at the start of this new chapter. She brings a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for education, which will be of huge benefit to the school community. With her leadership, and the support of colleagues across Meridian Trust, Sharnbrook is well placed to continue building on its strengths and providing the very best opportunities for its pupils.”

Sharnbrook bids farewell to former Principal Clare Raku, who has taken on a new role within the Trust as Principal of The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire.

Richard Spencer added: “We would like to thank Clare for her dedicated leadership at Sharnbrook Academy and wish her every success in her new role at The Ferrers School. Her commitment and hard work have made a lasting impact on the school community, and we are delighted that she will continue to work closely with colleagues here as part of the wider Trust.”

Sharnbrook Academy is part of Meridian Trust, which now includes 32 schools across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Peterborough and the surrounding areas. Since joining the Trust in 2021, all Bedfordshire schools have achieved good or outstanding Ofsted ratings - a testament to the Trust’s focus on delivering high-quality education locally. With Carly Waterman now leading the Academy, the school looks forward to building on this success and working closely with colleagues across the Trust to ensure pupils and the wider community continue to thrive.

For more information about Sharnbrook Academy, please visit: sharnbrook.academy.