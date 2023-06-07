New principal named at Lincroft Academy in Oakley

Emma Appadoo is the new principal of Lincroft Academy in Oakley – and she takes up the role immediately.

Ms Appadoo – who has been the vice principal at the Meridian Trust school since the start of the summer term – brings with her a wealth of experience.

She previously served as deputy headteacher at two different schools in Luton – and her leadership experience encompasses primary and secondary education, sixth form, and special provision.

Ms Appadoo said: “Lincroft Academy has fantastic students, talented staff and dedicated parents, and I am delighted to be leading the next phase of Lincroft’s journey as an exceptional school for our community.”

Richard Spencer, executive principal of Meridian Trust, added: “It’s clear Emma is deeply committed to enhancing the life chances of young people.