New primary school and preschool for Biddenham

Opening of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School

On October 3rd we were delighted to officially open St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and Preschool in Biddenham. The day was marked with a celebration Mass in the school, attended by many families and friends from the local community and local Parishes.

The day was filled with fun, joy and gratitude. We welcomed many visitors including past staff and the contractors who helped to renovate our building. As a community we are truly blessed to have this new school, which offers so much for our pupils. The resources we have are exceptional; with extensive outdoor space, for our children to develop of love of nature in. We are so grateful for the history of our school community, and with that as our foundation, cannot wait to move into the future where each child who is part of our community can flourish. (Gemma Otter, Headteacher, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and Preschool)

The new school community, which is part of the Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Academies Trust (OLICAT Schools), is inspired by the values of St Francis of Assisi — humility, compassion, and care for all creation. And with 300 students speaking over 30 different languages and from a wide variety of backgrounds, it is a friendly, diverse and welcoming community. The school mission: Let all that your do, be done in love, is at the heart of daily life in the school.

Catherine Burnham, CEO of OLICAT Schools, expressed, "It was a huge privilege to join the children and school community at the opening of our new school. We look forward to continuing to serve Bedford families in our educational mission."

We warmly invite families in the area looking for a school place in September 2026, to come along and visit the new Reception area including our brand-new play spaces, woodland and pond. Please visit https://www.stfrancisofassisiprimarybedford.co.uk/ to find out more and book a place on our upcoming admissions events:

Saturday 8th November 10am-12pm

Thursday 13th November 6pm – 8pm

We look forward to welcoming you!