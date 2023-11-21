New Bedford primary school comes step closer to opening following completion of foundations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Willow Grove Primary School in Wixams has come a step closer as its foundations have now been completed.

It’s set to be open next September on a 3.4 hectare site in the future town centre – and will be part of the Kingsbridge Educational Trust.

A special celebratory event to mark the steel frame completion of the school

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first cohort will be 25 reception children, 25 Year 1 and 25 Year 2 pupils – but in time the school will expand to be four-form entry with 120 children admitted each year and 840 pupils across the school.

There’ll be high-spec purpose-built new classrooms, a large hall, library, specialist rooms and playing fields with a range of sports provision.

Wixams already has two existing primary schools and a secondary school – and is expected to become the third largest settlement in the borough, after Bedford and Kempston.

Councillor Jane Walker – portfolio holder for family, education and children's services at Bedford Borough Council – said: “Willow Grove will be a key part of Wixams for generations to come, making it very exciting to see the vision being brought to life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Hayley Whitaker – executive member for families, education and children at Central Bedfordshire Council – said: “Central Bedfordshire Council is honoured to have contributed half of the funding for Willow Grove Primary.