New Bedford primary school comes step closer to opening following completion of foundations

It opens its door next September
By Clare Turner
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Willow Grove Primary School in Wixams has come a step closer as its foundations have now been completed.

It’s set to be open next September on a 3.4 hectare site in the future town centre – and will be part of the Kingsbridge Educational Trust.

A special celebratory event to mark the steel frame completion of the school
A special celebratory event to mark the steel frame completion of the school
The first cohort will be 25 reception children, 25 Year 1 and 25 Year 2 pupils – but in time the school will expand to be four-form entry with 120 children admitted each year and 840 pupils across the school.

There’ll be high-spec purpose-built new classrooms, a large hall, library, specialist rooms and playing fields with a range of sports provision.

Wixams already has two existing primary schools and a secondary school – and is expected to become the third largest settlement in the borough, after Bedford and Kempston.

Visit here to apply for a place at the new school

Councillor Jane Walker – portfolio holder for family, education and children's services at Bedford Borough Council – said: “Willow Grove will be a key part of Wixams for generations to come, making it very exciting to see the vision being brought to life.”

Councillor Hayley Whitaker – executive member for families, education and children at Central Bedfordshire Council – said: “Central Bedfordshire Council is honoured to have contributed half of the funding for Willow Grove Primary.

“From September, it will serve as a cornerstone of the Wixams community and, straddling the boundaries of Central Bedfordshire and Bedford borough, it symbolises the two councils’ shared dedication to providing quality education to children.”

