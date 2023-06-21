News you can trust since 1845
Nearly nine in 10 pupils in Bedford receive first-choice secondary school

The total number of applications rose as well
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:05 BST

Nearly nine in 10 pupils in Bedford were admitted to their first-choice secondary school, new figures show.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the rising number of secondary school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.

Department for Education figures show 2,047 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Bedford for the 2023-24 academic year.

Of them, 1,801 (88%) were admitted to their first choice, while 2,009 (98.1%) received a place from at least one school in their top four choices.

Areas that allow children to select more than three preferred schools generally have a lower first-choice acceptance rate as parents tend to be a little more speculative with their applications.

In Bedford, the total number of applications rose as well. Despite this, the proportion of children receiving their first choice also increased.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: "The rising number of secondary-age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.

"Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.

"It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep."

Meanwhile, a record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In Bedford, 2,033 of 2,155 children (94.3%) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop."

