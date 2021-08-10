Nearly 97% of Bedford pupils get at least one A* to E grade

As results came in today, provisional figures showed that nearly 97.6 per cent of all Bedford pupils achieved at least one A* to E grade and 83.2 per cent getting three or more A* to E grades at A-level.

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for education and children’s services, said: “Well done to everyone receiving their results across Bedford borough today and the very best of luck as you look ahead towards the next steps into work or on to further and higher education.

"If you didn’t get quite what you were hoping, don’t panic, there is plenty of support and advice available.

Students all over the country celebrate their A-level results (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“It’s been a very difficult year for everyone, so a big thank you to all the parents, carers and teachers who supported and helped our students.”

There is advice for students about their next steps available from UCAS