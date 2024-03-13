Music and drama festival in Bedford celebrates best talent the county has to offer

The Bedfordshire Festival of Music, Speech and Drama attracted over 1,500 musicians and actors of all ages and abilities performing in more than 250 competitive classes.

Over the course of the week, expert adjudicators selected their winners from the festival to perform in the final gala concert on Saturday (March 9) where the best work would be showcased and performers would compete for major prizes.

A wide variety of the county’s schools were represented at the event and the final winners for each category were:

Best overall junior speech and drama – Adi Tambe

Best overall senior speech and drama – Charlie Eggleton

Best overall senior singing – Breege Traynor

Best overall junior singing – Zuzanna Jankowska

Best overall choir – Bel Canto, Bedford Girls’ School

Best overall music prize – Bel Canto, Bedford Girls’ School

Best overall piano – Felipe Klepin-Salles

Most outstanding speech and drama performance – Charlie Eggleton

Most outstanding musical performance – Felipe Klepin-Salles

