A mother has blasted her daughter’s school for putting its “policy above” her child’s safety.

Bedford Free School gave pupil Marlene-Rose a double detention for laughing and insufficient practice for a history test – but this meant her making her own way home after 5pm in the dark.

And mum Alana Moxam is worried this has become a safeguarding issue for young children, particularly girls, who may feel unsafe travelling in the dark.

She said: “Bedford Free school is in very close proximity to a block of flats called Avleen House which is commonly known for incidents – relating to drug use, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour inside the block.”

Bedford Free School in Cauldwell Street

Back in December, Mrs Moxam received a notification about the double detention – or correction, as the Cauldwell Street school calls it – and promptly got on the phone.

“I was not disputing their reasons for her corrections, but asking them to separate the corrections over two days,” she said.

"Marlene is only 12, she travels home alone, she doesn’t have a mobile phone if there was any emergencies. She is also new to the route as we have recently moved house, and it’s pitch black dark from 4pm onwards due to the time of year.

"And as her parent, I felt it would be highly unsafe for her to travel alone at this time, and firmly believe this is a safeguarding issue that needs addressing.”

But the school doubled down on its policy to the concerned mum, telling her it was per the home school signed agreement – plus, they’ve now extended the corrections time to a 6pm finish.

Mrs Moxam told Bedford Today: “Nowhere in this agreement does it state anything about a double or triple correction.” And that the new 6pm new rule is “something I and every other parent did not agree to or sign permission for”.

She went on to say: “When my daughter had not arrived home at 4.30pm, I was concerned and so rang Bedford Free School again to ensure that Marlene had been let home. However, upon speaking to the school, I was informed Marlene had not been let go, and she would in fact still be kept in school until 5pm, because the school policy states they keep students so that corrections are served that day.

"So not only did the school not ring to inform me of their decision in advance – which would have perhaps given me or her father the opportunity to meet her at the end of her correction period so she wouldn’t have to travel home alone – but they completely disregarded the safeguarding concern I raised, and put a policy above my child’s safety.

"I have discussed this with my daughter as well as many other parents and students, who have all agreed they feel the policy needs changing. And many students, including my daughter, say they often feel unsafe, scared, vulnerable when having to leave school so late in the winter term, and feel trapped in the knowledge that they can’t go to the teachers for support, because the teachers have no room for human compassion or empathy and simply always refer to their policy, instead of taking into consideration how their pupils feel.”

Jane Herron, principal, said: “At Bedford Free School, we pride ourselves on maintaining strong communication and collaboration with parents and students. By keeping everyone well-informed about our school policies, including the Homeschool Agreement, we foster a supportive and transparent environment.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students are our highest priorities. We actively encourage parents to reach out to us directly with any concerns so that we can address their needs promptly and effectively.

“Bedford Free School remains committed to working closely with our community to ensure the best outcomes for all our students. We shall continue to reach out to this parent.”