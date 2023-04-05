More strikes could be on the way at University of Bedfordshire as union rejects 'inadequate' pay offer

The university said it was disappointed that the union was voting for strikes again

Staff at the University of Bedfordshire have begun voting over whether they will strike as the union rejected a pay offer ‘way below inflation'.

But the university has said the pay offer had ‘prioritised the disproportionate effect of high inflation falling on the lower paid’ workers and it had brought forward the pay rise from August this year.

A spokesperson for the University of Bedfordshire said: “We are disappointed Unison are balloting to strike with a final pay offer of between 8% and 5%, the highest high education pay offer made in nearly 20 years.

Staff at the University of Bedfordshire have started voting on strike action over their recent pay offer

“While this is a national ballot, at the University of Bedfordshire we have recognised the need to address the cost of living and to raise staff salaries as soon as possible.”

Higher education workers including cleaners, IT technicians and library staff began voting this week, and have until May 9 to vote over what UNISON says is an ‘inadequate’ pay offer from the Universities and Colleges Employers Association. The union said that the rejected 2023/24 pay offer, which was put to staff in February, falls short of what staff deserve.

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Julie Trundell said: “This is nowhere near enough. For years university support staff have received wage rises far below the cost of living.”

She added: “If universities don't start paying more competitive wages, the sector risks a staffing crisis that would spell disaster for millions of students.”

