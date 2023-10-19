Meet the former chef who joined HMP Bedford and became the country's youngest prison dog handler

He explains how the Prison Service has changed and why it’s important to recruit more black prison officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former chef who became the youngest prison dog handler in the country is urging others from diverse backgrounds to follow in his footsteps.

Kane Walker, 25, was looking to switch careers and considered joining the police or fire service, but was intrigued by the prison service and HMP Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane joined the service at 19 and, after working as a prison officer on the wings became the youngest prison dog handler in the country.

Prison dog handler Kane Walker pictured with his two dogs, Duke, a cocker spaniel, and Jake, a Labrador

He loves the job but says long term he’d like to return to the prison wings and one day, maybe become a prison governor.

He also explains how the Prison Service has changed and why it’s important to recruit more black prison officers.

He said: "I was quite naughty as a kid so people were surprised to hear I was working in a prison. My twin brother and I were well known for being mischievous in school - people called us the ‘mixed race twins,’ when referring to some small trouble we had caused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There was some prejudice and preconceived ideas about me, but when I started in the role, I was comfortable clamping down on things and searching cells. Working as a dog handler was a natural progression.

“I have developed an instinct for where prisoners might be up to no good, and that has stood me in good stead.”

Kane said a love of security led him to apply for the dog handler role, but has since found working with his two dogs, Duke, a cocker spaniel, and Jake, a Labrador, incredibly rewarding.

He said the role was demanding but he says he gets to work with fantastic people and animals, and across 10 different prisons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyday searches and acting on intelligence had led to him and his dogs finding contraband including drugs, tobacco, Wi-Fi dongles, smart phones and weapons. Kane has also used his powers as a prison officer to arrest members of the public throwing illicit articles into prisons and visitors attempting to traffic drugs.

He added: “Dogs are so important in prisons to combat the supply of illicit articles and reduce reoffending. My Active Dog, Duke, searches the prison estate and is full of energy. He is incredible at his job. My Passive Dog, Jake, is calmer but excellent at searching people.”

“I know I don’t look like what people expect prison officers to look like, and perhaps that’s why there aren’t more black prison officers. They may feel they won’t fit in, but I love it.

“I’ve been back to my old school for careers days. Most of the students thought I was a police officer, but they were surprised to hear I worked as a dog handler in prison security.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My dad served time in a prison in the past. When I told him what I was doing, he asked why I’d want to lock people up. When I explained I will be there to help the prisoners, like the prison officers were there to help him, he understood and has been supportive of my career.”

“I'd encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to apply now.”