Mayor of Bedford visits students to talk about the Universal Studios development

Bedford College, part of The Bedford College Group, was honoured to host a visit from the Mayor of Bedford Tom Wootton on Monday (12/5) to begin an open discussion between the students, the Mayor, and key stakeholders involved in the Universal Studios development planned for Bedford.

This exciting development is set to have a significant long-term impact on Bedford, particularly in sectors such as travel and tourism, construction, engineering, and the wider local economy. Students from those courses were invited to meet with the Mayor and his team representing the Bedford Borough Council to hear first-hand what this landmark project could mean for their careers.

The students asked the Mayor some thought provoking questions about transport, housing, and infrastructure as well as the important role students are going to play. Universal Studios wants 80% of the work carried out to go to people from Bedford, so it was a great chance for the students to ask about apprenticeships, work experience jobs and their role in the project moving forward.

Mayor Tom Wootton said: “The Universal project will create thousands of jobs in the area. These young students need those jobs, and we want to make sure that they are given the best opportunity to land them. We want the students to get the right qualifications and training to align with what skills Universal will need from the local job market. This is just the first step in building that relationship between the students, the council, and the wider community.”

Student Jack said: “I'm quite excited for the opportunities that this will bring for lots of people, not just the electrical industry, but I feel like maybe the opportunities for apprenticeships, that will help out a lot because there's a lack of them in many of the industries at the moment.”

Diego added: “There are a lack of opportunities in the trades for young people right now. I hope that the Universal Studios project will bring more opportunities for young people in the trades. And it'll also help the town as well with more opportunities in local shops and businesses.”

Universal has said they are going to visit the college, giving students more opportunities to ask the important questions around apprenticeships and permanent roles.