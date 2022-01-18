Marston Moretaine school children help commemorate Captain Tom with new artwork

A new piece of art is set to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore, with the help of Marston Moretaine pupils.

Artist Sophie Gresswell will create a portrait of the NHS hero - also from Marston - on a rainbow backdrop and will lead workshops over four days with children at Marston Moreteyne VC Lower School.

The portrait - which will be on display at the Forest Centre in the Millennium Country Park in Marston once finished - will also be made up of smaller pieces of artwork including a selection of the birthday cards Sir Tom received for his 100th birthday as well as art by the children from the school.

Pupils from the Oak 3 class at Marston Moreteyne VC School with their artwork

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, said: “We would like to thank everyone that has worked tirelessly to bring this project to life and we cannot wait to see the final piece.”

Cllr Sue Clark, deputy leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “As a community we couldn’t be prouder of him. It is a great way to get local children involved and I am looking forward to seeing the final artwork.”