Mark Rutherford students make Christmas donation to youngsters at Bedford children’s home

Big-hearted students have made a generous Christmas donation to young people at Foxgloves Children's Home.

A group of pupils from Mark Rutherford School visited the children's home in Bromham Road and donated a box of Christmas gifts for all 23 children at Foxgloves.

Each box contains a different set of treats for each child, including aftershave, perfume, gloves, sweets, toys and sanitary products.

Thanks to the variety of gifts in each box, staff have been able to make sure each box is selected to go to the most appropriate of each of the 23 children at Foxgloves.

The donations were made as part of the Ready2Lead? programme for Year 12 students, organised by staff and students from Bedford borough schools and supported by the Harpur Trust.

The Mark Rutherford team is ‘Bettering Bedford’, and the group’s aim is to ensure young people around Bedford have equal opportunity to be who they want to be and to make the most of their lives.

This includes working with nearby organisations to raise funds to provide boxes of resources and gifts for children.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “This means the world to the children at Foxgloves, all of whom have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The gifts show them that they’re cared for and thought about by other people.