Mark Rutherford School and Bedford Athletic RFC strengthen partnership to grow youth rugby

Mark Rutherford students holding up their winning cup at Bedford Athletic Rugby Club facilities.

Rugby is a huge part of our community here in Bedford, and supporting grass roots rugby is more important then ever. It’s a powerful tool to help young people grow physically, mentally and socially.

It is a big part of life at Mark Rutherford who offer the sport through PE lessons, after-school clubs helping to build students confidence, teamwork and leadership skills.

So, what better collaboration than with next-door-neighbour, local club Bedford Athletic Rugby Club.

Students regularly use “The Ath” once a week during the season, giving them access to a high-quality, inspiring environment that helps raise standards and unlock new opportunities for success.

The students training at Bedford Athletic Rugby Club.

This collaboration is making a lasting impact on school rugby, while also extending benefits across the community. By hosting rugby at Bedford Athletic RFC, the school can dedicate more space on its own grounds to football, creating additional pitches for local grassroots clubs to enjoy.

Peter Gale, Head of PE at Mark Rutherford School, said: “This partnership shows the power of communities working together. We’re so thankful to The Ath for making their facilities available and in turn their commitment to youth sport, here at Mark Rutherford and across the Bedford School Sports Partnership. It’s made a real difference to students from the entire district, both on and off the pitch.”

Julie Simmonds, Business Manager at Mark Rutherford School, added: “Forming a partnership with Bedford Athletic RFC makes perfect sense for the school and community. We are extremely lucky to be able to offer top rugby facilities to our students. This also allows us to add more grass football pitches to the school field that can now be used by local grassroots football teams—a win for all concerned.”

Trevor Mulvaney, Chairman of Bedford Athletic RFC, commented:

The students huddling around their coach at Bedford Athletic Rugby Club.

“We are delighted to partner with Mark Rutherford School and the Bedford Schools District. Encouraging more young people to enjoy rugby and develop through the sport is at the heart of our club’s values. By opening up our facilities, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and strengthen the bond between schools, clubs, and the wider community.”

Through shared commitment and vision, Mark Rutherford School and Bedford Athletic RFC are ensuring that more young people have access to outstanding sporting opportunities that inspire growth, resilience, and community spirit.

