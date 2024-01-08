Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lower school has been forced to close today (Monday) as there is no heating.

This morning, parents and pupils at Templefield Lower School in Flitwick were told the boiler had failed over the weekend.

In a statement on the school’s website, it said: “We have no choice but to close the school today to children in years 1-4. Work will be set for these classes and emailed to you this morning. Please make sure your child completes the work.

Templefield Lower School in Flitwick

"Children in pre-school and reception are expected to attend school as normal today but will need to bring in their own packed lunch. Breakfast club and after school clubs will not be running today.