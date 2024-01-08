Lower school closed in Flitwick after boiler packs up
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lower school has been forced to close today (Monday) as there is no heating.
This morning, parents and pupils at Templefield Lower School in Flitwick were told the boiler had failed over the weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement on the school’s website, it said: “We have no choice but to close the school today to children in years 1-4. Work will be set for these classes and emailed to you this morning. Please make sure your child completes the work.
"Children in pre-school and reception are expected to attend school as normal today but will need to bring in their own packed lunch. Breakfast club and after school clubs will not be running today.
"We are not yet sure about tomorrow but will update you later today once we have a clearer picture. Please be assured we will get all year groups back into school as soon as possible.”