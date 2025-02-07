Local college students host takeover shows on University radio station

Barnfield students in Radio LaB

The University of Bedfordshire recently opened its doors to local college students as Barnfield College learners took over the airwaves at the on-campus community radio station, Radio LaB.

Broadcasting live throughout the day, the students delivered a series of programmes as part of their college assessments, gaining valuable hands-on experience in a professional radio environment. As well as presenting, the students took part in live discussions and selected music to play on air.

This exciting opportunity was made possible through the University’s ongoing relationship with the College, providing students with access to industry-standard equipment while also giving them a taste of what studying Media at higher education could be like.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and coordinator of Radio LaB, said: “We’re thrilled to once again welcome students from Barnfield College to Radio LaB. Their effort and dedication, both during and in preparation for the programmes, have been truly inspiring. Radio LaB is proud to provide opportunities for hundreds of young people across the area each year, giving them a platform to share their voices and develop their broadcasting skills.

“It’s a vital part of our teaching here at the University of Bedfordshire, and it’s always exciting to see these students embrace the challenge of working in our industry-standard studios and create something they can be proud of.”

The collaboration allowed students to develop essential skills in live broadcasting, production, and presentation while working in a real studio environment. The experience proved enjoyable, with students embracing the challenge of live radio and demonstrating their creativity.

One student, Hannah Ali, commented: “Collaborating with Radio LaB has been a pleasure. Gaining insight into the inner workings of a radio show and developing our own segment ideas was an unforgettable experience, enhanced by the supportive staff.”

Amir Karouai added: “I have never been the biggest fan of radio however, after presenting on Radio LaB, it has changed my opinion massively. I loved my experience, and I have gained a lot more confidence presenting.”

To find out more about courses available in the School of Arts & Creative Industries, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/creative-courses/