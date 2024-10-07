Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford celebrate 35 years of Childbase Partnership
At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Bushmead Avenue, staff teams decorated the setting with balloons and bunting for the occasion, whilst children showcased their creativity by making ‘35’ themed arts and crafts, before enjoying a fun-filled afternoon, complete with music, dancing and party games, as well as a special lunch.
Meanwhile, colleagues dressed up in their funkiest clothing for the ‘Wacky Wednesday’ festivities and enjoyed a celebration cake and toasting with non-alcohol fizz, as well as taking part in a company-wide prize giveaway, with Lavenders staff winning treats in the competition including beauty boxes and Hotel Chocolat gifts.
Over the years, Lavenders have received numerous ‘Outstanding’ judgements from Ofsted, as well as helping to raise tens of thousands of pounds for worthy causes including CRUK, Mind and Bliss, contributing to the 3.5 million plus figure raised by Childbase Partnership for charity, as well as being the proud holders of a host of accolades, including the prestigious Green Flag with Distinction from Eco-Schools for their environmental efforts.
Lavenders deputy manager, Oli Baucutt, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 35 years of Childbase Partnership and honouring the exceptional care provided to our children each and every day. Our colleagues work tirelessly to create a nurturing and enriching learning environment, and we’ve had a brilliant time reflecting on all the memories and achievements we’ve shared together as a team.”
Childbase Partnership is an employee-owned company with 44 day nurseries across England, and was this year ranked Number 1 for care and education in the prestigious Nursery World league tables.
