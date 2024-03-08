Lavenders Day Nursery celebrate World Book Day

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Bushmead Avenue, pre-schoolers were delighted to share their favourite stories with friends and take part in themed activities, including delving into story sacks and creating their very own bookmarks, whilst practitioners delivered exciting storytelling sessions, complete with props to commemorate the annual event, which looks to celebrate the magic of books and encourage a lasting love of reading.

“World Book Day is not only a fun opportunity to dress up and be creative, but also a great way to promote the importance of reading and literacy from a young age. We believe that by introducing children to the magic of books early on, we can help set them up for a lifetime of learning and exploration. A huge thank you to all the parents who helped put together the amazing costumes, and to our staff team for always going above and beyond.”