King’s Oak Primary School welcoming children from 9 months - 11 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

King’s Oak Primary School has expanded their nursery to welcome children from 9 months, helping local parents to take advantage of national expansion to funded child care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King’s Oak Primary School previously expanded their nursery in March 2024 to welcome even more two year olds to the nursery. On Monday they welcomed their first cohort of children aged nine months to 2 years.

"We are delighted to open our new room for children from 9 months. We are looking forward to welcoming our newest children to the school and sharing the wonderful space and resources with them." Headteacher Mr Morley-Smith has been committed to supporting the community by expanding the nursery over the last 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With comfortable sleeping pods and a freshly renovated play space and a sensory garden, King’s Oak Primary did not shy away from ensuring they are providing the best facilities for their youngest children.

Tiny eggs room leader, Kelly Crisp, is excited to welcome new children to the nursery.

The nursery manager Mrs Manley is incredibly proud at how the nursery has expanded in recent years. “Having been nursery manager for a number of years, it fills me with pride to see how our team has welcomed the expansion to a new age group.” The nursery welcomed its first new children into the ‘Tiny Eggs’ room on Monday 30th September 2024.

“Our first cohort of babies have settled in brilliantly, have formed brilliant relationships with their key workers and are exploring their new space with such confidence! That is all down to our brilliant staff!” Mrs Manley ensures she gets to know all the children in the nursery and has enjoyed guiding her staff into the new adventure of this younger age group.

The carefully created space has been a work of love from Mrs Manley. “The new baby room has been specifically designed to support each stage of a baby's development. We offer exceptional childcare and learning opportunities for our youngest children in a dedicated space with a home from home atmosphere, where children learn and explore from first hand experiences."

To nursery currently has a waiting list, although for more information about their current availability and funded childcare spaces please get in touch with the office on 01234 220480.