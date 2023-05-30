News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Kings and queens of hair and beauty stop traffic in Bedford with their royal creations

There was even a tribute to Freddie Mercury
By Clare Turner
Published 30th May 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:28 BST

Bedford got an injection of glamour with the annual Hair and Beauty Show.

Models making their way from Brooks Hair and Beauty salon on the High Street to the Bedford Corn Exchange stopped traffic and led to a flurry of social media postings on Thursday (May 25).

The coronation year theme was kings and queens with examples of a queen bee, Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley and queens from history.

The Hair and Beauty Show complete with Freddie MercuryThe Hair and Beauty Show complete with Freddie Mercury
The Hair and Beauty Show complete with Freddie Mercury
Most Popular

The annual event is part of The Bedford College Group calendar and involves dozens of students and apprentices, supported by hair and beauty salons as well as Love Bedford which donated £500 in shopping vouchers as prizes.

One lucky winner also got a £150 voucher from Baker Brothers Diamonds of Bedford.

Ian Pryce CBE, college CEO, said: “The hair and beauty industry is something in which the UK leads the world. Our students are helping others to look great and importantly feel good about themselves.”

The Hair and Beauty ShowThe Hair and Beauty Show
The Hair and Beauty Show