Kimbolton Prep School marks 11th year supporting Bedford Foodbank

Bedford Foodbank received a welcome boost last week thanks to the generosity of the Kimbolton Prep School community. Through the school’s annual Harvest collection, pupils, parents and staff donated an impressive 380.55 kg of essential food items - enough to provide 160 meals for local families in need.

Kimbolton School has donated to Bedford Foodbank every year since 2014, and its continued support highlights the school’s strong commitment to helping others and the power of community action.

Leading the initiative were the Year 6 “Harvest Mice” - Clara, Izzy, Celeste, Ariana and Orla - who dedicated their mornings for two weeks to collect and organise donations across the school. Their enthusiasm and commitment played a key role in the success of this year’s appeal.

Claire Petrie, Head of Kimbolton Prep School, said: “This year marks Kimbolton’s 11th consecutive year of supporting the foodbank as part of our ongoing charitable work. The school community extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed and to the Year 6 Harvest Mice for their leadership and dedication - helping ensure vital support reaches families who need it most.”

On collection day, Andrea Badman from Bedford Foodbank visited Kimbolton School to personally thank pupils and staff for their continued generosity.

To find out more about Kimbolton School, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com