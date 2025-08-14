Kimberley College celebrate brilliant A-level results

Outcomes were up again this year, with higher proportions of students achieving the A*, A and B grades. The average grade achieved was also up and, ignoring the Covid-inflated results of 2020-2022, the best ever achieved at the College.

Tim Detheridge, Head of College, said “We are so proud of how our students approached their studies these past two years, and it’s wonderful to see their focus and diligence pay off. We’ve worked them hard to ensure they do their very best, and seeing the jump in higher grades makes it all worthwhile.

“These results are also testament to the efforts and professionalism of our teachers. Colleagues have really gone the extra mile this year to support students academically and pastorally.”

The College also saw a string of significant personal triumphs. Ten students gained A* or A grades in all their subjects. Three are off to medical school and three more to study dentistry. Students are heading off to universities across the country, including Oxbridge and Russell Group institutions.

Tim Detheridge said “Our job is to help students mature and grow and achieve the best grades they can, so that they have as many choices as possible open to them. It’s wonderful to see so many achieve what they need for their next step, be it employment, an apprenticeship, or university. We wish them all the very best and look forward to seeing them flourish in the next stage of their lives.”

Photo Credit: Kimberley College

1 . Students and staff at Kimberley College celebrate!

2 . Maddy Dyer: Biology A*, Physics A*, Maths A* and Further Maths A; is going to Sheffield University to study Biology

3 . Ella Marshall: Creative Media Distinction * Distinction *& Business Studies A; is going to Bath Spa University to study Film, Television and Digital Production

4 . Dylan Dominique: Chemistry A*, Maths A*, Physics A*; is taking a gap year before applying to study medicine next year.