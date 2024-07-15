Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Bedford achieves eco award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Bedford, which is part of Grandir UK, has been awarded the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation.

The Eco-Schools initiative was originally established in 1994 and has since inspired millions of children across the UK to get involved with making their schools and nurseries more sustainable.

Settings undertake a simple seven step programme which provides valuable opportunities for children to learn about many important environmental issues facing the world today.

The team at Kiddi Caru Bedford set-up an eco-committee consisting of both “passionate young people” and adults. During these discussions, children took photographs and did drawings whilst adults took the minutes. Eco-Schools loved this “inclusive way of working” and how it has “far-reaching results in the areas of speech, language, listening and attention skills.”

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Bedford celebrating their achievement.

An environmental review of the nursery was conducted by the committee highlighting initiatives already in place, such as the herb growing garden, and what could be improved. Children were encouraged to share their own thoughts and opinions and used iPads to independently record their findings.

For their action plan, the team at Kiddi Caru Bedford chose impactful projects the children were passionate about. They planned to make water catchers to create a sustainable water system and participated in wider community initiatives like World Bee Day, The Big Garden Birdwatch and National Children’s Gardening Week.

The report said: “You planned practical and fun environmental learning opportunities for the children in your nursery – exactly what is needed to engage young people and help them understand important issues… And your efforts have obviously worked – your children are more aware of biodiversity and caring for the bugs. They have a better understanding about healthy eating and are encouraged to help themselves to fruit salad daily.”

Children are engaged in similar activities like planting, growing and nurturing fruits and vegetables, and learning how to be environmentally aware through one of Grandir UK’s bespoke education programmes Sow & Grow.

Kelsie Hester, nursery manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Bedford, said: “I am so proud of my team and the children for achieving our Eco-Schools Green Flag Award. It was a joy to watch the children’s enthusiasm and passion for the natural world around them grow as they got actively involved with making our setting a more sustainable place to be.”