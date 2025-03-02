Kempston teacher's book featured in Camestone School library alongside legendary children's authors

Alan Jones is celebrating one of his books being immortalised alongside legendary children’s books and authors in the school he also teaches at in Kempston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonas Lane – the pen name of primary teacher, Alan Jones – has been the patron of reading at Camestone School for the past eight years. When the school wanted to further promote its love of reading with bright and colourful wall wraps in all of its library areas ahead of World Book Day, headteacher, Nick Hackett, insisted that one of the author’s books – Slipp In Time – should feature prominently in one of their new displays.

“Mr Hackett has been my biggest champion since taking over at Camestone in April 2022,” Alan, who is also the assistant headteacher and English subject lead explains, “and always promotes my books and patronage to whoever comes to visit our amazing school. When he suggested using one of my book titles in this way, I was simply blown away and am incredibly grateful for such a kind gesture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several other schools from in and around Kempston have visited Camestone to look at how the school helps to promote, support and foster its love of reading and writing which have led to higher pupil outcomes over the past three years.

Proud author, Jonas Lane, standing next to the spine of his book, Slipp In Time, at Camestone School, Kempston.

Meanwhile, Alan, both as a teacher and under his author’s alias of Jonas Lane, is hoping to visit more schools in the future to share his passion for writing as well as helping to promote Bedford Borough’s Year of Reading initiative through his books.

To contact Alan regarding school visits or to find out more about Jonas Lane and his books, please visit his website JonasLaneAuthor.com or email him at [email protected]