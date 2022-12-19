Grange Academy secondary pupil Mya has taken the top spot in a national festive card competition with her digital Christmas tree design.

Run by award-winning online interactive learning space Purple Mash, the winning design is currently available as a personalised digital card.

Claudine Rowley, ICT (information and communications technology) co-ordinator at the Kempston school, said: “Mya worked incredibly hard on her design; she chose the digital painting technique carefully.”

Mya with her winning card design

Rachel Timms, Grange Academy headteacher, added: “I am very proud of Mya for using her ICT skills to create such a beautiful, winning card which really captures the Christmas atmosphere; seeing her work recognised by Purple Mash shows just what a high standard she reached.

"ICT is a strength of our school and pupils achieve fantastic results in the subject.”

