Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Borough Council has allocated money through its Capital Programme to expand and improve facilities at Kempston’s Daubeney School in Orchard Street.

Last September councillors were shocked at news Chiltern Learning Trust had begun consulting with parents over a possible merger of Daubeney Academy and Kempston Academy – with Labour councillors saying it was the main topic raised by residents during their door knocking sessions in the Kempston South ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Sue Oliver (Kempston North) said: “As one of the councillors who attended the public consultation meeting, the strength of feeling against closing this much-loved school soon became obvious. However, it was also very clear the current facilities were not fit for purpose as a secondary school. We promised the parents and the CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, Adrian Rogers, that we would do what we could to intervene.

Daubeney Academy and Kempston Academy

"I am very pleased Bedford Borough Council’s chief education officer took our plea seriously and was able to find a means of funding the improvements necessary in order to keep Daubeney open.”

As a former middle school opened in 1972, Daubeney lacked space and facilities needed for a modern secondary school. This project, estimated to cost £7,389,645 will deliver improved sports facilities, create a performance hall, and specialist teaching spaces. The funding for this expansion and improvements will come from CiL (Community Infrastructure Levy) money from five nearby sites due for housing development in the Local Plan 2030 & 2040.

By keeping Daubeney open, the Chiltern Learning Trust, which will also contribute £2.4 million to the project, has agreed to expand Kempston Academy as it will now have room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor James Valentine said: “Daubeney is going from strength to strength under Mr Carter’s inspired leadership, but students deserve better science, performance and indoor sports facilities. This investment will make the difference and I look forward the school’s continued success.”