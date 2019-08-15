Kempston Challenger Academy’s A Level results

Kempston Challenger Academy has seen another rise in the number of students achieving three or more A Levels.

Head of sixth form Michaela Davis singled out the business. ICT, art, and media faculties’ results.

Special mentions went to Jaime Gomes who gained Distinct, Distinct and Distinction*, Mandeep Basra with Distinction, Distinction and Distinction, Mason Russell Dant with Distinction, C and C, Katie Horner’s Distinction*, Distinction and C, Abbie Darnell with Distinct, Distinction and Merit, and Olivia Patterson’s Distinct, Distinction and Merit.

Michaela Davis added: “Once again the students’ dedication and hard work coupled with the support from staff and families have ensured we have improved our results.

“The vast majority of students have secured their first choice destinations and we wish them continued success.”