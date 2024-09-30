Kempston and Bedford evening of excellence
CEO of CLT Adrian Rogers opened the event speaking about his long history and affection with schools in this area and his passion to provide the best Education for its children.
Guests of Honour on the evening were His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada and Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Hannan Ali, both of whom gave keynote speeches about the importance of Education, aiming high and believing in yourself.
The event consisted of both a Primary and Secondary event, where over 200 pupils were awarded prizes for there achievements last year in school.
Both events were exceptionally well attended by lots of proud parents. Hosts on the night, Mr Christoper Carter, Headteacher of Daubeney Academy alongside Neil Mills of Chiltern Learning Trust thanked all of the parents for the fantastic job they do in bringing up their children ' We as Teachers and Educators know that it starts at home'.
Every child that collected an award on the evening also received a book relating to their area of achievement and our sponsors of the event, The Connolly Foundation, Kempston Radiators, The Avenue Group, AMR Consult, Savoy Construction and BMW all had the privilege of awarding these students.
There were amazing performances on the evening which included solo singers, musicians and musical theatre.
Since joining CLT all of these schools have gone through transformative changes with significant sums of investment including the recently publicised 4.9 million pound commitment form Bedford Borough Council to develop the schools facilities.
The event held at Kings House was organised by a team of staff from Daubeney Academy and we can't wait to make this an annual event.
