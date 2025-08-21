Kempston Academy students impress with excellent set of GCSE results

Students at Kempston Academy

Students at Kempston Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, are celebrating this morning after receiving their GCSE results.

The excellent standard of results received today are testament to the hours of hard work each student in our Year 11 cohort has dedicated to their examinations and completion of coursework.

Headteacher Paul House expressed his pride, saying: “The results achieved reflect the remarkable progress our students have made over the past two years, as well as the outstanding support provided by our dedicated staff. Everyone at Kempston Academy is thrilled with these achievements, and I hope our students take the time to celebrate their success.”

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “Congratulations to all Year 11 students on their GCSE results. Your hard work and determination have been exceptional, and I hope you enjoy celebrating this important milestone.

At Chiltern Learning Trust, we are committed to educating and inspiring every student, a mission carried out daily by our talented teachers, staff, and wider school community. I wish all Year 11s every success as they continue their studies, whether that is in Sixth Form, college, or another educational pathway.”

Noteworthy individual achievements include:

Lois Watts: results included 2 grade 9’s, 3 grade 8’s and 3 Level 2 Distinctions

Laura Gardocka: results included 3 grade 9’s, 4 grade 8’s and a L2 Distinction *

Louis Gay: results included 3 grade 9’s, 4 grade 8’s and a L2 distinction

Lifaar Riyal: results included 3 grade 9’s, a grade 8, and 4 grade 7’s

Paul House concluded: “These results open the door to exciting futures full of opportunities for our Year 11 students. Everyone at Kempston Academy and Chiltern Learning Trust wishes them every success as they continue their education beyond 16.”