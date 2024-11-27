Kempston Academy praised for its “focus on excellence” and “rapid improvement” by Ofsted inspectors

Students and staff at Kempston Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT), are celebrating a strong Ofsted report, following an inspection on 15 and 16 October 2024.

The academy maintained its “Good” rating in all areas from its previous inspection. This recognition highlights its commitment to providing first-rate teaching and care that prepare students for the future.

Students feel a “sense of pride” to learn at Kempston Academy. Inspectors noted that: “The focus on excellence and strong relationships raise pupils’ aspirations,” and the ‘quality of education’ is “reflected in pupils’ achievements overall, including in English and mathematics.” This is evident in its 2024 GCSE results, where the school achieved the most improved performance in Bedfordshire.

Its positive impact on students has been further evidenced by recent findings that 86% of parents would recommend the school to others, according to Ofsted Parent View.

Headteacher Paul House, staff, and students from Kempston Academy celebrate a strong Ofsted report.

Paul House, who is in his first year as Headteacher at Kempston Academy, said: “We are very pleased with the excellent feedback we received in our recent Ofsted inspection. The central outcomes of the report really reflect our vision for a school where students are proud to learn and achieve.”

He added: “This is a true reflection of the hard work of our whole community. It would not have been possible without the passion that all our staff members bring to school every day and the fantastic attitudes of our students.

The Ofsted report also praised the academy’s “range of clubs and extra-curricular activities” that support students’ “wider development”, reflecting its staff who go above and beyond to provide students opportunities for their growth. Inspectors commented: “The regular whole school performances involve all Year groups, including the sixth form. British values thread through the curriculum and are at the core of the school’s ‘GROW’ principles. The elected school council and eco-council act democratically to enhance the school’s environment.”

Inspectors described pupil’s work as “high quality”. Reading is a cornerstone of this curriculum, with inspectors saying: “The school promotes the importance of reading well. It prioritises opportunities for pupils to read regularly. This solid educational experience continues into sixth form, with students receiving “the specialist support that they need to complete their studies”.

Paul continued: “Chiltern Learning Trust has been instrumental in our growth, providing students with first-class facilities and opportunities. I am excited to continue instilling a love of learning across our staff and students and driving our school forward.”

Since joining Chiltern Learning Trust in 2022, the school has had significant £3 million investment to improve the the academy’s facilities, creating inspiring learning environments for both students and staff. Commenting on the improvements in the Ofsted report, inspectors said: “With the support of the Trust, the school has acted swiftly to address a decline in standards, including in pupils’ behaviour and attendance.”

The school’s transformation was recently recognised by Bedford Borough Council’s school improvement team, who were impressed by the school’s progress.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, commended the school’s achievement: “The Ofsted report for Kempston Academy is a testament to the positive and inspiring culture that reflects the Trust's core values of honesty, care, collaboration, ambition, and belonging, aligning with their vision of excellence.”

“Kempston Academy is making significant strides, with Paul House providing strong leadership to staff and students alike, developing high standards and ensuring every child can reach their full potential. These findings from Ofsted validate our shared commitment to creating environments where all young people can thrive.”

Kempston Academy continues to see growth and success, thanks to the hard work and dedication of its staff and students. Over the last two years, the school has appointed strong new teachers, further driving improvement across all key areas.

As one of the school improvement visitors recently said, "I’ve never seen such a transformation in a school”.