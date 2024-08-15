Kempston Academy mark excellent A level results for 6th Form students
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul House, Headteacher at Kempston Academy, said: “We are so proud of each and every one of our Sixth Form students for achieving their fantastic results. Results morning is always about celebrating their hard work and effort as they take their next steps into university, apprenticeships or employment. We wish them all the very best for the future!”
Students have gone on to a range of universities including the University of Bedfordshire, Nottingham Trent University and De Montfort University.
Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust added: “This is fantastic set of results for Kempston Academy. I’d like to thank all the staff, students and parents for their hard work and commitment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.