Kempston Academy mark excellent A level results for 6th Form students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kempston Academy has cause for celebration after its 6th Form students marked a superb set of A level and Post 16 results.

Paul House, Headteacher at Kempston Academy, said: “We are so proud of each and every one of our Sixth Form students for achieving their fantastic results. Results morning is always about celebrating their hard work and effort as they take their next steps into university, apprenticeships or employment. We wish them all the very best for the future!”

Students have gone on to a range of universities including the University of Bedfordshire, Nottingham Trent University and De Montfort University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust added: “This is fantastic set of results for Kempston Academy. I’d like to thank all the staff, students and parents for their hard work and commitment.”