Journalists of the future tackle Bedford news in upcoming theatre performance

School children from Priory Primary School are taking part in an innovative theatre project aimed at engaging children in news gathering and storytelling about Bedford.

Called News News News the project will be a television-style news show, recorded in front of a live theatre audience and broadcast live on the internet in January 2022.

Working with world-renowned artists, Andy Field and Beckie Darlington, 10 school children will present bulletins from news gathered in Bedford.

News News News (Image courtesy of Jemima Yong)

Elaine Midgley, Bedford Creative Arts’ director, said: “Through storytelling, research and acting, News News News empowers school children to find their voice by sharing their views of the place where they live.

"It also reflects on the value of journalism by imitating and representing modern forms of media. This is a great opportunity for Bedford as this project has been successful all over the world.”

The artists will be work alongside the children for three weeks in January 2022 - and will help them decide what kind of news they want to tell.