John Lewis & Partners join The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

The Bedford College Group is excited to announce that John Lewis & Partners has become the second employer to sign up for the Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although John Lewis & Partners is a national employer across the UK, The Bedford College Group is specifically collaborating with the teams at Magna Park 1 & 2 in Milton Keynes. This ensures that the local community will benefit from a partnership which focuses on local jobs.

Having signed up for the Employer Partnership Scheme, John Lewis & Partners have committed to offering another Supported Internship this year. They have also hosted an industry field trip for Business and Computing staff and will be working with the Electrical Installation and Engineering curriculum areas in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bedford College Group was proud to present John Lewis & Partners at Magna Park 1 & 2 with a plaque to signify their commitment to the new Employer Partnership Scheme.

Left to Right - Lorraine Emerton, Partner & Recruitment Section Manager Operations Support at John Lewis. Gina Bubbins, Director of Strategic Employer Partnerships at The Bedford College Group.

Lorraine Emerton, Partner & Recruitment Section Manager Operations Support at John Lewis Magna Park said: “We are thrilled to be part of this new Scheme working with The Bedford College Group. The fact that we have already permanently recruited some of the internship students speaks for itself. This plaque will be placed centrally within our offices to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to benefit our local community here at Magna Park.”

Gina Bubbins, Director of Strategic Employer Partnerships at The Bedford College Group added: “Considering our formal Employer Partnership Scheme only began this academic year, John Lewis Magna Park is a fantastic business to set the high standard of providing our students with invaluable opportunities. This plaque showcases our thanks to Lorraine and her team for working closely with us, bridging the gap between education and real-world experience “.

The scheme, which launched in August 2024, is a mutually beneficial initiative designed to ‘join the dots’ between industry and education. Employers within the Scheme make a commitment to engage with the Group regularly throughout the academic year, creating a foundation for sustained collaboration, innovation and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers benefit from this new scheme in multiple ways, the most prominent being direct access to our students to aid recruitment. On top of this, employers can directly influence the curriculum available for students to gain all the appropriate skills needed in the workplace.

Students across the Group also benefit from exposure to local employers, hands-on experience and enhanced employability prospects to add to their CVs.

Up until October 2024, the Scheme has already been the catalyst for five students from Bedford College and Central Bedfordshire College to undertake internships at the Magna Park premises. Following on from this, two have since gone on to secure permanent warehouse-operative roles at the site.

The Employer Partnership Scheme is now open to workplaces from various industries and sectors. If your business would be interested in partnering with The Bedford College Group, register your interest by emailing [email protected] for more information.