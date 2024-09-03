It's November: Completion date for Bedford new special school revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A completion date for Rivertree, Bedford borough's new special educational needs school, has been announced.

During last night’s (Monday, September 2) Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee Chris Morris, chief officer for education, SEND and schools infrastructure, gave an update on the school construction.

“November 12 is when we’re working towards a completion date and handing over to BILTT, the educational trust who will be running the school,” Mr Morris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously the school will then need to do a few soft fittings out themselves, but it means that we’ve got time before Christmas to start looking at transitions for those young people with a start in January.

Rivertree Free School

“We’re now looking at transport because now we have a date we can start looking at children who are eligible for transport and looking at being ready to go for January as well,” he said.

Mr Morris added that the council is having ongoing meetings with the Department for Education (DfE) about the funding.

“This is a free school so it should be fully funded by the DfE,” he said. “We are still currently funding this as the council, so we are borrowing funding to do this. We are putting some questions to the DfE around what else is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have still not got the funding agreement in place, so that’s the other challenging part at the moment with regards to this free school not feeling very free at this moment,” he added.

Councillor John Wheeler (Conservative, Wootton & Kempston Rural) asked if the November date was for the whole site.

“The last time I was there around the back all the sports facilities were coming along slowly, shall we say,” he said.

Mr Morris replied: “Yes, the entire site will be handed over on the 12th, there’ll be no more contractors from the construction arm [of the project].

“There will be contractors from BILTT who will then be installing various different things that they want installed.

“The complete site will be handed over on November 12,” he said.