It's Boris The Germ - Bedford's mischievous little critter

Meet Boris - no,, not that one - there's another one.

He's a little mischievous germ that won't go away unless he's wiped away with soap and water.

And he's the centre of a new children's book.

Boris The Germ

Boris is the brainchild of Bedford friends Martin Burton and Gavin Barrett who came up with the idea during a Christmas get together.

Martin said: "This is our first book. Me and Gavin have known each other for 15 years and always known of each other's unique skill sets.

"But it wasn't until Christmas Day that we decided to do a kids' books. We met up a week later to discuss ideas and stories, I thought it would be good to do a hands washing book."

Boris The Germ was written a week later - Gavin wrote the poem, with Martin spending the the rest of January drawing at his dining room table.

Martin Burton working on the illustration

Amazingly, six weeks from idea to print and it's ready.

Martin added: "It's a well-illustrated rhyming book that's got plenty of humour for kids and adults to enjoy with a brilliant message at the end.