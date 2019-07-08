It’s a space race to reading glory at Bedford Borough libraries

The summer holidays are upon us - and many of us will be wondering how to keep the young ones entertained.

So in steps Bedford Borough Libraries with a plan!

The team is calling for budding young bookworms to sign up to read library books as part of the Space Chase Summer Reading Challenge 2019.

The 2019 Summer Reading Challenge asks children to borrow and read library books over the summer as part of this year’s theme, Space Chase, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Space Chase launches in libraries across Bedford Borough on Saturday 13 July and runs until Saturday 7 September.

The Summer Reading Challenge is for children aged 4-11. To take part in Space Chase, all children need to do is sign up at their nearest library. Read six library books to achieve a Space Chase certificate or read 12 library books to receive a Space Chase wristband and 18 library books to achieve a Space Chase medal.

Cllr Doug McMurdo, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture said: “I hope this year’s space theme will really ignite their imagination with many interesting stories and characters.

“This is a great chance for all the family to pop in, get involved, and have a browse in your local library.”

To find out more go to www.bedford.gov.uk/libraries