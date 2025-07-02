Inspirational art by Wixams primary school pupils exhibited in Westminster

Pupils explore connections between Pieter de Hooch's painting and their school, Willow Grove Primary

Artworks by Willow Grove Primary School pupils will be displayed in Westminster this summer, as part of the National Gallery’s prestigious Take One Picture Exhibition. Willow Grove is one of only 40 schools selected from 380 participating schools in the UK and beyond.

The National Gallery’s flagship primary school initiative, which is aimed at inspiring young minds through art, focused this year on the painting The Courtyard of a House in Delft (1658) by Pieter de Hooch.

Willow Grove’s cross-curricular exploration of the single artwork served as a powerful stimulus for creative play and deep thinking, prompting pupils to investigate a range of ideas through art, discussion, and imaginative expression.

“One of the most striking moments for pupils was when they made a connection between the brickwork depicted in the painting and the distinctive features of our brand-new school building,” said Willow Grove’s headteacher Lisa Kennedy.

“This link became even more meaningful during the school’s official grand opening, when the builders who constructed the primary visited the children. Their visit brought real-world context to the learning and offered a special opportunity for the children to ask questions and proudly share their observations.

“Participating in the Take One Picture exhibition has been a fantastic opportunity for pupils to showcase their talents and engage with art on a deeper level. This experience aligns perfectly with Willow Grove’s commitment to incorporate the arts into the curriculum and promote a culture of high expectations and continuous improvement.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen to exhibit in Willow Grove’s first year of opening and in the 30th year of the National Gallery’s Take One Picture programme.”

The exhibition, which takes the form of artwork displays and a digital augmented reality trail, will be enjoyed by gallery visitors at The Roden Centre for Creative Learning, Jubilee Walk and St James’s Market Pavilion, June 11 – August 31.