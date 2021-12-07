Inspectors praise two Bedford primary schools for "having a buzz" in glowing report

Inspectors have described a Bedford primary school for having “a buzz” and exuding the “feeling that something interesting is going on from the moment you walk through the door”.

Shackleton Primary, off Elstow Road, went through a number of different headteachers over two years, but in 2019 started to transform after becoming part of HEART Academies Trust.

Inspectors, who have just visited the school, said the “instability and unhappiness” of the past “had changed” and that the school has now had “strong and secure leadership”.

Andy George, headteacher of Shackleton Primary, Russell Hobby, CEO of Teach First and MP Mohammad Yasin with pupils

“The school has improved quickly,” they said. “Leaders have high expectations both for and of pupils. Pupils rise to these expectations and learn the curriculum well.”

Inspectors gave the school an overall rating of 'good' and said its teachers had “a strong belief in the power of education to change pupils’ lives”. This, they said, has had a “big impact” on how quickly the school had improved.

As part of the school’s drive to encourage pupils to love books, teachers have instigated a “drop everything and listen” time in which they read to pupils every day. The school has also recently set up the Shackleton Family Zone, drop-in rhyme time, sensory play and story sessions for local families with young children.

Andy George, headteacher of Shackleton Primary School, said: “The work we have put into ensuring our curriculum is well planned and connective meant that inspectors could help us to look at our next steps of developing an even wider, rich set of opportunities for our children to benefit from.”

The praise for Shackleton Primary comes at the same time as inspectors have given a glowing report to another HEART Academies Trust school, Shortstown Primary School in Cardington.

In a visit to the school, inspectors said they were impressed at pupils’ knowledge of the human heart and vocabulary.

“Children enjoy learning about others and the world around them,” they said. “Pupils have positive attitudes to learning and like to help each other, especially when someone is new to the school.” Inspectors described the school overall as 'good'.

Denise Cottam, headteacher of Shortstown Primary School, said: “We are pleased with our good result. The report highlights that 'this is a welcoming school’ and that ‘pupils thrive in the caring and supportive atmosphere’.