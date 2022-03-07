Inspectors praise newly merged Bedford school in glowing report

A merged school has been given a top rating in its first visit by inspectors under its new branding.

Bedford Greenacre Independent School - formed from Rushmoor School and St Andrew's School in May - was praised for being 'excellent in all areas' following the visit.

According to the report by the Independent Schools Inspectorate:

Pupils - including those with specific educational needs - make rapid progress

Pupils develop a strong self-confidence

Pupils have a highly developed moral compass

The quality of academic achievement and personal development is excellent

Pupils highly value the diversity of the school community

Currently the school is at two sites - Shakespeare Road and Kimbolton Road - but work will start on the new school building this summer.

Ian Daniel, school principal, said: "Being judged as excellent is particularly pleasing at this time as we have endured the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic.

"It shows that our commitment to the individual's needs has endured and each pupils made progress despite the challenges.

"This is a fitting judgment in our first year under our new branding."