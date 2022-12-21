Inspectors have described a Bedford nursery as exceptional and rated it outstanding in ALL AREAS.

Maths at Bedford Greenacre Independent Nursery got a particular mention – with Ofsted describing the way it is taught as “exemplary”.

During last month’s visit – which has only just been published – inspectors rated the nursery for its outstanding quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development as well as leadership and management.

Bedford Greenacre Independent Nursery was rated ‘outstanding in all areas’ by Ofsted

The report said: “Children are exceptionally happy and thrive in this incredibly welcoming, inviting and inclusive nursery. They have extremely secure attachments with the dedicated and enthusiastic staff.”

It added that staff have high expectations of the children to be responsible.

“For example, all children are taught to be responsible for certain tasks, such as setting the tables and cutting up the fruit for a snack. Children delight in carrying out these activities and show high levels of independence and confidence," the report added.

And it looks like any child with special educational needs and/or disabilities are anything but overlooked at the Kimbolton Road nursery.

Inspectors hailed staff support as “inspirational,” saying: “Staff understand the importance of early intervention and, as a result, all children make the best possible progress.”

Expanding children’s vocabulary at Bedford Greenacre is very much encouraged – according to the report – with staff engaging with children in conversations and introducing new words.

Ofsted also praised staff for working in “excellent partnership with parents” to ensure children's well-being and development and as a result, said behaviour was excellent.

The report said: “The nursery staff run courses for parents to provide extra support, such as healthy eating for children and promoting positive behaviour.

"Parents and children who speak English as an additional language receive communication packs in their home language.”

Other highlights in the report were:

Staff have very nurturing relationships with children

Younger children are exceptionally well prepared for their next stage in education and transitions are seamless

Staff know the children that they care for incredibly well