Inspectors praise children at Bedford preschool for 'squealing with delight' in glowing report

Inspectors have described a Bedford preschool has having a positive approach to learning, saying the children "squeal with delight".

St Mark’s Church Preschool - which provides all day care for children aged two right up until to school age - was praised for being good in all areas.

The Ofsted report drew attention to sports and reading with teachers - and commented on the fact children "behave well".

Helen Harpin, right, with some of her staff

The report said: "They squeal with delight as staff join in their running games outside and when staff use exaggerated expressions in their voices while reading stories to them."

Inspectors also praised staff and managers who follow the robust procedures they have in place to help keep children safe and drew attention to the highly experienced members of the

board of trustees.