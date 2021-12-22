Inspectors praise children at Bedford preschool for 'squealing with delight' in glowing report
Ofsted said school was 'good in all area'
Inspectors have described a Bedford preschool has having a positive approach to learning, saying the children "squeal with delight".
St Mark’s Church Preschool - which provides all day care for children aged two right up until to school age - was praised for being good in all areas.
The Ofsted report drew attention to sports and reading with teachers - and commented on the fact children "behave well".
The report said: "They squeal with delight as staff join in their running games outside and when staff use exaggerated expressions in their voices while reading stories to them."
Inspectors also praised staff and managers who follow the robust procedures they have in place to help keep children safe and drew attention to the highly experienced members of the
board of trustees.
Helen Harpin, manager of the Brickhill preschool in Calder Rise, said: "The team at St Mark’s is highly qualified and committed and we have a lovely family atmosphere which is why our staff stay with us and why families keep coming back."