Inspectors praise Bedford nursery as children "eager to learn"

A day nursery in Great Denham works well with staff, children and parents, according to Ofsted inspectors.

Toybox, in Saxon Way, was praised in a glowing report following a visit last month - and was given a 'good' rating across the board; education, behaviour, personal development, and leadership.

The report said: "Children demonstrate that they feel safe and secure at the nursery. They show good levels of engagement and independently access the range of good-quality, age-appropriate resources and activities.

Toybox day nursery was given a 'good' rating across the board (File pic)

"Children are eager to learn new skills. Babies delight in practising and testing their developing walking skills."

Staff were praised for their emphasis on encouraging children's independence.

The report said: "This is evident from young toddlers collecting their hats, through to children in the pre-school room putting on their outdoor clothing without support. Children show great pride in demonstrating these skills."

Mealtimes are also used effectively to develop children's self-care skills.

Insectors noted: "Babies and younger children learn to feed themselves with their fingers, and older children progress to using appropriate cutlery. Older children butter their crumpets with growing precision and carefully pour their own drink."

Inspectors also found parents were very happy with the nursery.

"Relationships with the parents are strong. Parents praise the communication they receive from the nursery. They feel well informed about their child's achievements through regular developmental reviews," said the report.

The Ofsted report made special mention of staff's work with children with special needs.