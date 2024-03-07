Husborne Crawley Lower School celebrates World Book Day with enthusiasm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Embracing the spirit of the occasion, children arrived at school adorned as beloved characters from their favourite books, adding a colourful touch to the day. From classic heroes to modern-day protagonists, the school buzzed with the creative energy of students embodying the characters close to their hearts.

In a cosy twist, some students chose to attend school in their pyjamas, eager to dive into the world of stories from the comfort of their classroom; further highlighting the joy and relaxation that literature brings.

Adding an element of mystery and intrigue to the celebrations, Husborne Crawley Lower School introduced "The Masked Reader" activity. Students eagerly participated, attempting to decipher the identity of disguised teachers as they read passages from popular stories. This engaging game not only sparked curiosity but also fostered a deeper appreciation for storytelling among the students.

Mrs. Willans, the school Headteacher, expressed her delight at the enthusiasm displayed by the school community. "World Book Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the joy of reading and ignite the imaginations of our students," she remarked. "Seeing our children fully immersed in the world of literature is truly heart-warming."