The huge timeline stretches from floor to ceiling

History has been brought spectacularly to life at Kempston Rural Primary School.

Unbeknown to the students, one entire wall of the school hall - from floor to ceiling - had been transformed into an interactive timelilne.

And on Thursday, January 13 the magnificent display was officially revealed, and opened by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Eric Masih.

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Eric Masih

A spokesman for the school said: "The children were very excited to meet the High Sheriff, who arrived in school wearing his full regalia, much to their delight.

"When they entered the hall and saw the timeline for the first time, they were amazed. The timeline looks marvellous, and pupils of Kempston Rural Primary School will benefit from this wonderful teaching resource for many years to come."

Pupils in front of the wall