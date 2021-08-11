Housing developer donates sports equipment to primary school in Central Bedfordshire

Children at a primary school in Maulden are celebrating after receiving sporting equipment.

Mulberry Homes has provided £150 worth of sporting equipment to Maulden Lower School, off Church Road.

The donation marks the housebuilder’s continued support to the school, following football team kit sponsorship for the year one team

Maulden Lower School pupils and headteacher, Kathy Dwyer, with sporting equipment donated by Mulberry Homes

Headteacher Kathy Dwyer said: “The equipment, which consists of perforated balls, foam balls and ribbon wands, will be used by the children during their PE lessons and playtimes.”

Kerry Jones, sales and marketing director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our support to such a wonderful school.”