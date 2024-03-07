Housebuilder donates mini hi-vis vests to Shortstown Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company is building new homes at New Cardington Fields, off Mason Road in New Cardington and made the donation to Shortstown Primary School, less than half a mile from the development.

The vests will be available to use on school trips as well as at playtime and in lessons.

Denise Cottam, headteacher at Shortstown Primary School, said: It is lovely working so closely with Bellway, who have been working on the sites around the school since we moved in in 2013. There have been a number of opportunities for the children to get involved and the hi-vis jackets will be used when taking the children out, into their community, safely.

Teaching Assistant Ms England at Shortstown Primary School and Bellway Sales Manager Aly Morehen

Bellway Northern Home Counties and Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, are currently building 592 homes in New Cardington – at Bellway’s New Cardington Fields and Ashberry Homes’ New Cardington Gate developments.

Aly Morehen, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are happy to support the local community by donating mini hi-vis vests for the pupils at Shortstown Primary School to use. Here at Bellway, safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we believe in promoting the safety message from a young age.

“We hope the vests will be useful to raise awareness about safety and to keep pupils safe on school trips.”

Alongside the donation of hi-vis jackets, artwork created by pupils at Shortstown Primary School has been put on display in the showhome gardens at New Cardington Fields.